SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €7.18 ($7.72) and last traded at €7.22 ($7.76). 68,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.30 ($7.85).

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $882.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.46.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

