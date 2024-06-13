Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.32. Seven & i has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

