ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was up 1% on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $716.77 and last traded at $716.44. Approximately 258,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,284,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $709.15.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $729.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.46. The company has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

