Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Serco Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

Featured Stories

