SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 82,116 Shares

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,476,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10.
  • On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56.
  • On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,943,061.96.
  • On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90.
  • On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20.
  • On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE S traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,198. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

