Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEIGY remained flat at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.12 million for the quarter.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

