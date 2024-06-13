Seele-N One Day Volume Hits $31.69 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $501,365.61 and $31.69 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011569 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010438 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,819.16 or 1.00006657 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012242 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004909 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00089984 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
