Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in May

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,842,100 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 18,581,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Price Performance

Seazen Group stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Seazen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Get Seazen Group alerts:

Seazen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.