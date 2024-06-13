SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SeaStar Medical Stock Up 15.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICUCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 41,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.43.
About SeaStar Medical
