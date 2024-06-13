SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 41,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.43.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

