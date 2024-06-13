SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the May 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SciSparc Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPRC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,695. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. SciSparc has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $16.64.
SciSparc Company Profile
