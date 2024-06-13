Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 386.11% from the company’s previous close.

Scilex Stock Performance

SCLX opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Scilex has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Scilex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scilex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

In other news, insider Jaisim Shah bought 83,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jaisim Shah purchased 83,061 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay Chun bought 57,500 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCLX. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

