Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price indicates a potential upside of 386.11% from the company's previous close.

Scilex Stock Performance

SCLX opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Scilex has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Scilex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scilex

In other news, insider Jaisim Shah bought 83,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jaisim Shah purchased 83,061 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Chun bought 57,500 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCLX. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

