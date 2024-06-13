Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 386.11% from the company’s previous close.
Scilex Stock Performance
SCLX opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Scilex has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Scilex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCLX. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
