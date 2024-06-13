Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.73. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 10,817 shares.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRRK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
Scholar Rock Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
