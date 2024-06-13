Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 215.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 217,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,765. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $784.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.