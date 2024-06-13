SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.72% of SB Financial Group worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.