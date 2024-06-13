Sarina Tanimoto Sells 95,862 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $877,137.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,546,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,150,420.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SPRY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 331,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,502. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $866.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

