Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $125.00. Approximately 341,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,225,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.