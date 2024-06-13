San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
NYSE:SJT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 289,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,688. The firm has a market cap of $194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.59.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.64% and a return on equity of 715.03%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.
