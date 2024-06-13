Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IOT. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $391,578.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,516,884.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,572,306.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $391,578.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at $19,516,884.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,626,641 shares of company stock valued at $58,890,589. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

