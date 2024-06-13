Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,474,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 5,831,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Samsara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Samsara by 11.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

