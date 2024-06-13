SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0196

SALT (SALT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, SALT has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $2,817.86 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,569.90 or 0.99945581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00090548 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02135754 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,902.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

