Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 314,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,086,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $674.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 432,013 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,005,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146,259 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

