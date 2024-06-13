Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 354.4% from the May 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Safran Price Performance

SAFRY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 363,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. Safran has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

Safran Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

