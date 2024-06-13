Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Safestore Trading Up 0.1 %
Safestore stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 794 ($10.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 813.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 806.86. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 962 ($12.25).
Safestore Company Profile
