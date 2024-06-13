Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Safestore stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 794 ($10.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 813.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 806.86. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 962 ($12.25).

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

