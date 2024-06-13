Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Down 79.2% in May

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the May 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

SGBX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 24,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Safe & Green has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 233.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,127.08%.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.