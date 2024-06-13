Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Safe and Green Development Trading Down 4.2 %
Safe and Green Development stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,105. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $10.46.
About Safe and Green Development
