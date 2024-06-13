Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safe and Green Development Trading Down 4.2 %

Safe and Green Development stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,105. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $10.46.

Get Safe and Green Development alerts:

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.