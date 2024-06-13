SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Down 0.3%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €17.20 ($18.49) and last traded at €17.34 ($18.65). 41,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.40 ($18.71).

SAF-Holland Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.69. The stock has a market cap of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.28.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

