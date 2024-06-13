Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,392 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $115,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $3,989,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 88.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $100.34. 135,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.