RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.33

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 183031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

RPC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 304,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

