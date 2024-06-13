Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,541,832 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,255,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.46% of EOG Resources worth $1,033,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.