Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Roper Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ROP traded down $11.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $547.17. The company had a trading volume of 482,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $534.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $453.16 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

