Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,495,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,174 shares of company stock worth $26,282,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

