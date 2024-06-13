Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.80. 14,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 9,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.
Robex Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.82 million, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.05.
Robex Resources Company Profile
Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Robex Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.