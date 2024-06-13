Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $820,719.21 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RIVN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,939,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,849,941. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,704 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 38.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,027 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $55,408,000 after buying an additional 631,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

