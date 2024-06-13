Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,340 ($29.80) and last traded at GBX 2,340 ($29.80). 614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,320 ($29.54).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,226.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,836.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

