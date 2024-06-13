Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 4.3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 93,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 598,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,525. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.