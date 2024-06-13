Rhona Marie Delfrari Sells 9,027 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.23, for a total transaction of C$236,741.20.

Rhona Marie Delfrari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Cenovus Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

