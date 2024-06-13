Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,192 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 1.7% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,985,000 after buying an additional 181,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,484,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,986,000 after buying an additional 120,596 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,532,000 after buying an additional 164,590 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,225,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 441,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

