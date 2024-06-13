Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,239,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 863,462 shares.The stock last traded at $111.00 and had previously closed at $112.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $127,401,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

