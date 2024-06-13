Revathi Advaithi Sells 54,637 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 54,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,759,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,725 shares in the company, valued at $57,564,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Revathi Advaithi sold 61,042 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $1,985,696.26.

On Thursday, May 9th, Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80.

Flex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 3,452,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,062. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Flex by 113.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $165,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

View Our Latest Report on FLEX

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.