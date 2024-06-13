Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the May 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 134,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $10.25.
Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.
