Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 128,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.
About Rémy Cointreau
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.