Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 128,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

