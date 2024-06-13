Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RGS opened at $4.55 on Monday. Regis has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

