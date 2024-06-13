REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Down 5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.38. 322,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 622,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $837,900. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

