Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

RRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NYSE:RRX opened at $145.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day moving average is $153.39. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth $361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

