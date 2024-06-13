Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

A number of research firms have commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REAL

Insider Transactions at Real Matters

Real Matters Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Real Matters stock opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.28. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$7.10. The firm has a market cap of C$438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.