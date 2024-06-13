Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.07. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.