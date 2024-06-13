Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.
Rayonier Stock Performance
RYN opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.07. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RYN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN
About Rayonier
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rayonier
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.