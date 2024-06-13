Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

