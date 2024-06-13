RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stake Reduced by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,317 shares during the period. RAPT Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.7% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 3.20% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $27,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.