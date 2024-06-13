Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
Raia Drogasil stock remained flat at $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.
About Raia Drogasil
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Raia Drogasil
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.