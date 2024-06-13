Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Raia Drogasil stock remained flat at $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

