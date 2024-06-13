RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen Sells 5,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

